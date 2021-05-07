Wayne Paul London
Wayne London passed away on May 5, 2021, after a long “dance” with Parkinson’s disease. He was 82. He leaves behind a daughter and her partner in Vermont, a son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren in New York City, a brother in Oregon, and four nieces. He was predeceased by his sister and parents.
Wayne was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in 1938, the middle child of Irving and Cecelia London. He obtained a Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School and a Master’s in Mathematics from the University of Maryland.
Wayne worked as a psychiatrist treating those deemed not guilty by reason of insanity in Washington, D.C. He moved to Vermont to work at the Brattleboro Retreat and raise a family. He was an Assistant Professor and later an Adjunct Research Associate at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center before pursuing his own research and life’s work of alternative medicine.
Wayne was an early adopter of full-spectrum lighting. His letter describing the reduction of sick-days in his children’s school following the installation of full-spectrum lighting was published in The Lancet and noted on the first page of The Wall Street Journal. He published papers on alcoholism, seasonal affective disorder, breast cancer, dyslexia, and left-handedness. One of his favorite movies was the 1950 film Harvey, which perfectly portrayed his frustration with aspects of western medicine, his love of alternative thinking, and his unusually optimistic disposition. Like Elwood P. Dowd, Wayne handed out business cards for London Research that said: Ideas that are simple, elegant, and possibly true. Well, two out of three ain’t bad.
He was a committed runner and life-long athlete, completing several marathons and a 36-mile ultra-marathon. He liked to do 30-mile training runs in Washington, D.C., on a three-mile loop, fueling with flat Coca-Cola. In Vermont, he loved to cross-country ski in Craftsbury, run the dirt roads of Brattleboro and Dummerston (especially Kipling Road), and “compete” in cycling time trials (on a mountain bike) on Route 30. He organized road races and ensured no one finished last by adding fictitious names to the results, calling such runners “pookas,” as opposed to the “rabbits” of competitive racing. He played tennis at the Brattleboro Outing Club into his late 70’s. In his 80’s, he sought to keep his strength by repeating one step sometimes 40 times a day.
In the 1980’s and early 1990’s, Wayne was a “stay-at-home dad” while his then wife worked in northern Vermont. He liked to transport his young children through downtown in a wheelbarrow. He received a Lewis Hine Award for service to children for co-founding The Children’s Place, a museum and play space, and frequently guest-taught elementary school biology – many Brattleboro students participated in Wayne’s tree walks.
Wayne’s passion for his research inspired Brattleboro artist William H. Hays to paint his portrait. In the background are some of Wayne’s favorite equations and proportions. Wayne felt a deep connection to the seven-path labyrinth and helped many with chronic pain and other conditions install walkable labyrinths.
His sense of humor was constant and enduring. When the walk signal sounded in downtown Brattleboro (especially at Elliot and Main), Wayne would proclaim, “Come on, they’re playing our song!” and run to the center of the intersection to perform a pretty good Charleston Bee’s Knees. Years later, he greeted his hospice workers by telling them that hospice had always been on his bucket list.
Wayne sought to solve life’s mysteries with his beautiful mind until his final days. His last years were at Bradley House, in the neighborhood he loved, and Thompson House. He always felt a spiritual bond to Brattleboro. A private burial will be held at Meeting House Hill Cemetery. In lieu of funeral services, those so inclined are encouraged to contribute to the Brattleboro charity of their choosing and, when traffic is safely stopped, perhaps do a little Bee’s Knees in any Brattleboro crosswalk.
