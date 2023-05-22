Wayne R. “Butch” Baker Obituary

On a beautiful day, May 20, 2023, in a little cedar shake house, in a place they call “Outeast” Lancaster, Mandy and Tucker (Butch’s dogs) who he loved dearly, took him to his forever home.
Also on this day, the moose came to say goodbye
Sitting on the hill, in the place that Butch called home for 42 years, he loved watching for the moose, deer, and turkeys that come to the fields. On this day, the moose came to say goodbye.
Butch took pride in his home and the wood working shop he built. In his shop, Butch created labors of love, building and restoring many pieces of furniture for family and friends, and in later years to sell.
Butch worked for 30+ years as a mason with Fern Gagne and Lance Whipple and loved working with stone. He said, “it is like making a puzzle”, and anyone who knew Butch knew he loved making puzzles.
Butch was born Wayne Robert Baker on January 7, 1953, in Lancaster, N.H., the son of Robert and Hazel (Gonyer) Baker. Butch remained in Lancaster all his life and this is where he met his wife of 50 years, Wava. They unexpectedly met in a phone booth next to Evans’ Market. Upon this meeting, they became forever friends and were married in 1972.
Butch and Wava have three children, Charity, Nathan and Jennifer. In 1981, they moved into their home “outeast”. Butch loved his family, playing cards and making puzzles. In most recent years, his grandchildren and great grandson were his world, as well as his new dog Sammie.
Butch had so many great friends that he loved and with the onset of his illness he wanted to be sure to see them all. For those that were not able to visit his home, he made sure to visit them in theirs. He will truly be missed by many. Specialty his childhood friends, Pete Gray, Ed Polkey, and Ed Smith Jr.
Butch is survived by his wife, Wava (Briere) Baker; daughter Charity Baker; son Nathan Baker (Stephanie); and daughter Jennifer Bean; grandchildren: Madison Blanchette Gonyer (Ben), Kennedy Blanchette, Emily Baker Victor (Sheedy), James Baker, Olivia Baker, Cloe Bean, Colt Bean and great-grandson “his little man” Jameson Gonyer; sister Lynn Baker Hoovey (Dave); brothers: Craig Baker and Kevin Baker; brother-in-law Robert Briere (Angela); sister-in-law Betty Briere Brown (Larry); brother-in-law Francis Briere (Lydia), many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters Norma Baker Singer and Roberta Baker Malanson, and son-in-law Steven Bean.
Wava would like to extend many thanks to those who reached out with cards, visits, calls, texts, flowers and food.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on June 3 at 3 p.m. at Summer Street Cemetery in Lancaster. Rev Tim Brooks officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart & Sole Mates, c/o Reta Ayers, 38 2nd St, Lancaster, NH 03584.
Dad, till me meet again over the rainbow, Love you Mom
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
