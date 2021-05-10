Wayne R. Piper, age 73, of Tremont Street in St. Johnsbury, passed away at DHMC in Lebanon, N.H., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Services are pending and a full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are under the care of the Sayles Funeral Home.
Wayne R. Piper, age 73, of Tremont Street in St. Johnsbury, passed away at DHMC in Lebanon, N.H., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Services are pending and a full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are under the care of the Sayles Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.