Wayne Russell Piper, age 73, of Tremont Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Saturday, May 8, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Grace United Methodist Church with Military Honors. Sayles Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
