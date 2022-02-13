Wayne W. Moulton Obituary

Wayne W. Moulton, 78, of Passumpsic, Vt., passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, at NVRH, after a brief illness. Wayne was born on Oct. 22, 1943, in Burke, Vt. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, yard sales and tinkering on small engines. Wayne was an auto mechanic, construction worker on roads, bridges and buildings and a dairy farmer in Barnet and Grand Isle. He worked as a vendor at various flea markets in Waterbury and Fairlee, Vt., and Orford, N.H.
He leaves behind his wife Marie (Hart) Moulton of 58 years, his children Susan (Moulton) Monroe and husband David of Beacon Falls, Conn., Duane Moulton and partner David Kingsley of Loxahatchee, Fla., Daniel Moulton of Lyndonville, Vt., and Sharon Moulton of Lyndonville, Vt.; siblings Charlotte Norrie of Lyndonville, Vt., Lois Wheeler and husband Carroll of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Harold Moulton and wife Rosealle of Lyndonville, Vt.; grandchildren Cristopher and Ashleigh Monroe; Meredith and Miranda DeGreenia, cousin Howard Rexford and wife Georgia of Waterbury, Vt., his beloved dog and shadow Buddy and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald Moulton and Verla (Rexford) Moulton/Bergeron, brothers Reginald Moulton and Malcolm Moulton, sister-in-law Gertrude (Pat) Moulton, brother-in-law William Norrie, father-in-law Ernest Hart and brother-in-law Robert Hart.
As per his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in the spring, in McIndoe Falls, Vt., at the convenience of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.