A graveside service with military honors will be held for Wendell “Rocky” Ernest Rock, 73, Groveton, N.H. and Spring Hill, Fla., on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Northumberland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, NH. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to leave on online condolence.

