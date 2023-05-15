Wendy O’Brien Obituary

Wendy Lee (Lillicrap) O’Brien, 59, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away at home peacefully March 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. Wendy was born Sept. 20, 1963 to Sandra and Fred Robert Lillicrap of Concord, Vermont. She grew up in Concord and attended Concord High School, where she enjoyed playing softball and working in the office, helping the secretary.
Throughout her life she enjoyed her family very much. Wendy loved her grandchildren and enjoyed a variety of activities with them. Her sons were her life, and they kept her busy with their families. Wendy was very close with her sisters. She looked forward to rides, visits, and getting to the ocean. Wendy had great faith in the Lord.
Wendy enjoyed working for Northeast Kingdom Human services and wished she could always do more to help people.
She enjoyed her cats, and started to have a green thumb with the collection of plants she accumulated. Wendy had a great sense of humor and was very witty. She enjoyed baking cakes and watching scary movies. She had great friends which she kept in contact right up to her passing. Wendy was a great person who was a second Mom to several of her sons’ friends.
Survived by sons Adam Dopp and wife Robin and children Justin and Caleb of Ohio, Justin Dopp , St. Johnsbury Vt., Michael O ‘Brien and wife Dylanie and children Bransyn, Brylee, and Lennyn of St. Johnsbury Vt.; her sisters Heidi Flandez, Portsmouth, N.H., Tammy Brown and Brian, Bloomfield, Vt., Cynthia and Jim Chamberlain, North Concord, Vt. and Bobbijo Bickford and David Pendleton, Portsmouth, N.H. Wendy had lots of nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father Fred Robert Lillicrap, her mother Sandra Lillicrap and her sister Sonya Brown.
A memorial service was held March 24 at the Breslin Center in Lyndonville, Vt. for close family and friends.
The Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore. ~ Psalm 121:8
