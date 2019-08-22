Wiesia ‘Viv’ Milewski - Obituary

Wiesia “Viv” Milewski, age 39, of North Avenue, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed unexpectedly from a medical event in her sleep at home on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Viv was born on Dec. 4, 1979 in Warsaw, Poland and came to the United States in 1990 at the age of 11. She was raised and educated in Evansville, Vt. and graduated from Lake Region Union in the Class of 2000. She went on to Lyndon State College graduating with a Human Services degree in 2006. Viv went on studying art and photography and continued classes long after graduating. She had worked as a housekeeper and most recently as a dog sitter, but she spent most of her time in her passions of photography and art.
Viv was an avid reader and loved cats. She was known for her thoughtfulness towards others in her creative art work. She was always writing and drawing cards and pictures that inspired friends and family. With her creative mind she even started to work on her dreams of becoming a children’s author and illustrator working on unpublished short stories. Viv was taking her talent to the local art community in Saint Johnsbury where she could do what she loved most and connect to other local artists. Her loving spirit will not only be missed by her family and friends but also by the Northeast Kingdom community. You will be missed Wiesia!
Viv is survived by her siblings: Jeannie Powers (Adam Carleton) of Sutton, Teddy Randall of Holland, Vt., Jesse Powers of Eden, Vt., Christian Haines of St. Johnsbury and lots & lots of friends.
She was predeceased by her father: Eugene Milewski.
A Celebration of Life will be announced.
There will be no calling hours.
Donations to assist the family with expenses may be made directly to the funeral home or by clicking here or to the Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or at www.kingdomanimalshelter.com.
