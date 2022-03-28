Wilbur Arthur Salo - Obituary

Wilbur Arthur Salo, age 88, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, early Friday morning, March 25, 2022, following a short decline.
Wilbur was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Petersburg, Mich., son to the late Arthur and Hazel Salo. He grew up in Cleveland, Ohio.
He attended the Cleveland Institute of Music for two years before joining the Air Force where he continued his passion for music as a trombone player for nine years of service. During that time, he also earned his Bachelors degree from the University of Tennessee.
He married Wyla on Oct. 24, 1964, and shared 55 years together until she passed on March 5, 2019.
After trying on four other states to see if they fit, he found Vermont in 1981 where he worked at Vermont American as their Purchasing Agent.
He turned a hobby of fixing precision measuring instruments at his kitchen counter into Benchmark Precision - a successful small business.
Throughout the years he played trombone, tuba, and the euphonium with the Danville Band, Lyndonville Band, St. Johnsbury Band, Vermont Pops Orchestra, and the Burke Brass Quintet. He was an avid reader and loved his cat, Hobbes.
He is survived by his two sons: Kirk Salo of Sutton, Vt., Steve Salo of Trumbull, Conn., and three grandchildren, Airman First Class Cameron Salo of the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., Connor Salo of Sutton, Vt. and Zach Blau of North Troy, Vt.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in Wil’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.