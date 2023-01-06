Wilbur Leon Parker Obituary

Wilbur Leon Parker, 96, of Franklin, N.H., died of natural causes in the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2022, at the Golden Crest assisted living facility, with his two daughters by his side. He was born in Lyman, Maine in 1926 to Leon and Gladys Parker, one of nine children. He went by the nickname Cody for most of his adult life, but his siblings always called him Whoop due to his love for eating Whoopie pies while growing up in East Waterboro, Maine.
Cody was a WWII veteran and served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1947. After his discharge, he became an ironworker in 1949 and worked throughout New England as a member of the Iron Workers Union Local No. 474, Manchester, N.H., until he retired in 1988. Notable construction projects he worked on include the Samuel C. Moore Dam near Littleton, N.H.; the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant in Seabrook, N.H.; and tower construction on top of famous Mount Washington.
It was during the time that Cody worked on the Moore Dam in 1956 that he met Elaine, his future wife, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. After getting married, they lived in St. Johnsbury for 43 years and raised a family. They moved to a retirement community in Rochester, N.H., in the early 2000s. He especially enjoyed RVing, bowling, and playing pool, horseshoes, and cribbage.
Cody was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Elaine; sons Wilbur Jr. and James “Jimmy”; brothers Bill, Raymond, and Eddie; and sisters Lillian, Evelyn, and Leone. He is survived by two brothers, James “Buster” and Everett; his two daughters, Susan (David) Simms and Pamela (Mike) Demers; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A small celebration of life ceremony was held at the Golden Crest assisted living facility in Franklin, N.H., on Dec. 22, 2022. A private cremation burial service will take place at the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery on a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.