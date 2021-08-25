Wilfred “Will” Joseph Gaudette, 76, of Hill Ave., Colebrook, N.H., died on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home after a sudden illness.
Wilfred was born on June 13, 1945, in Norton, Vermont a son of Denis Joseph Gaudette and Mary (Potter) Gaudette. He was a lifelong resident of the Groveton/Colebrook area.
Over the years he worked as a mechanic for James River Corp.; Simpson Paper Co.; and the Towns of Stratford and Colebrook.
Will was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post #47 in Canaan and held the office of Commander for four terms.
Will enjoyed fishing; watching racing; baseball games and was an avid Yankees fan.
Will is survived by his wife of 24 years Victoria Gaudette of Colebrook; nine children Tammy Fortin and husband Joseph; Jeffery Gaudette and wife Brenda; Ronald Gaudette and wife Tamela all of North Stratford; Wendy Covill and husband Shawn of Bloomfield, Vt.; Wanda Riff of Lewisville, Texas; Nicole Bilodeau and husband Michael of Newport, Vt.; Jimmy Hurley and wife Elizabeth of North Stratford; Jerrica Gaudette of Colebrook; and Michael Belanger and wife Roena of Bridge Creek, Okla.; 24 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers Henry Gaudette and wife Carol of Gorham; and Willie Gaudette of Colebrook; numerous nieces; nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; seven brothers David; Archie; Arthur; Paul; Frances; John and Leo; two sisters Pauline Stohl; and Elizabeth Cote; one daughter Tina Lanctot; and one grandson Travis Hand.
At Will’s request there will be no calling hours. A Graveside service with Military honors will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in North Stratford, with Pastor Timothy Brooks of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lancaster officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home; 100 State St., Groveton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Will’s name to the Warriors at 45N; PO Box 132; Pittsburgh, NH 03592-0132.
To send the family your condolences via the online register book, please visit, www.armstrongcharronfuneralhome.com.
