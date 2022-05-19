Wilfred Karl Smith, 48, of Concord, Vt. passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Wilfred was born in Putnam, Conn. on Feb. 24, 1974, to Cynthia Smith, Sr. and the late Gene Newland. He graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1993. He began roofing as a teenager and continued roofing work with Rodd & Palmeri Roofing. Will loved his daughters. He enjoyed listening to rock and heavy metal music, loudly.
Survivors include his mother: Cynthia Jean Smith, Sr. of Colebrook, N.H.; two daughters: Haven McGregor and her mother, Tennille, of Milton, Vt., and Rylee Newell and her mother, Krystal Taylor, of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; three sisters: Cynthia Nadeau and husband, Nathan, of Colebrook, N.H., Doree Waters and husband Graham, of Oak Creek, Colo., and JoAnne LaLonde and husband, Randy, of Norwood, N.Y.
He was predeceased by his father: Gene Paige Newland.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield, Vt. All are welcome. Come celebrate with family and friends, the laying to rest of not only Wilfred K. Smith, but his beloved father, Gene P. Newland, as well. Gene will be getting a long overdue military service at the same time, as we come together to Celebrate Willy.
Oh, how you were loved. Your loss has surrounded us all in sorrow. As children we were close. Ripped apart as teens. Tried to cure old wounds as young adults. Always without doubt we loved each other indefinitely like siblings should.
You were always so much fun, you always gave the best bear hugs, and you had a smile that could light a room, not to mention your beautiful eyes. You were a son, a brother, a father, and a great friend to so many beautiful people.
Our lives may have kept us separated in more ways than one. But we know you are looking down on us, and gifting each and everyone you loved with your strength and perseverance to continue with life. Until we meet again, we all pray you have found peace and will miss you greatly.
You are forever loved.
Your FAMILY AND FRIENDS
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
