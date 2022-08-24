William Anthony Bolevic Obituary

William Anthony Bolevic

William (Bill) Anthony Bolevic, devoted husband and father, was born on April 11, 1932 in Derby, Conn. On Aug. 18, 2022, after a long illness, with daughter Kimberly holding his hand, he peacefully joined son, Jim, in heaven.

Bill was a second generation American as his parents Antonas (Tony) and Ona emigrated from Lithuania as teenagers, later met, and married in Connecticut. After graduating from Seymour High School where he played the alto sax in the band, and joined the Connecticut National Guard, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and as a talented sketch artist, was commissioned to do a series of sketches for the military.

