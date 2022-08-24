William Anthony Bolevic Obituary

William (Bill) Anthony Bolevic, devoted husband and father, was born on April 11, 1932 in Derby, Conn. On Aug. 18, 2022, after a long illness, with daughter Kimberly holding his hand, he peacefully joined son, Jim, in heaven.
Bill was a second generation American as his parents Antonas (Tony) and Ona emigrated from Lithuania as teenagers, later met, and married in Connecticut. After graduating from Seymour High School where he played the alto sax in the band, and joined the Connecticut National Guard, Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, and as a talented sketch artist, was commissioned to do a series of sketches for the military.
He graduated from Paier School of Art and attended the University of Bridgeport. Two of his greatest joys were teaching his children and grandchildren the art of drawing realistic faces, and the many hours of awesome pool activities spent with his children at their home in Ansonia. Next door neighbor, Suzanne Weber Rivers, our fourth ‘daughter’ warmly remembers diving for pennies and the kids taking turns sitting on his shoulders as his, perhaps a little off key, but enthusiastic rendition of A Pretty Girl is Like a Melody, echoed throughout the neighborhood. Growing up near the ocean, he always loved the water, swimming, boating, waterskiing and all water sports.
His children still fondly talk about the many fun and exhilarating, after church on Sunday, mystery car ride adventures their dad took them on, the trips to NYC with grandchildren, Vermont Thanksgivings, and as adults, family gatherings at our second home in Danville, Vt. With his keen sense of humor, Bill quickly captured audiences with his ability to tell a joke using the dialect from several languages. He served as Master of Ceremony at his annual high school reunions, and, an excellent dancer, was continually whisked onto the dance floor by ex-classmates whose husbands didn’t dance. An avid reader, Bill subscribed to, and perused four respected local and national newspapers every day. He enjoyed flying lessons, skydiving, keeping abreast of the stock market, and enthusiastically watching his favorite sports teams. His original cartoons are exceptionally unique, and his artistic talent was often called upon by his wife’s and children’s schools to help with the artwork for related events and fundraisers. While recuperating from a snowmobile accident at Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in 1971, Bill created original drawings for the children’s ward. In 2002 they were still there, somewhat faded and battered, nevertheless enjoyed.
After his retirement as Managing Partner of Beazley Company Realtors in Shelton, Conn., Bill pursued his yen to see the USA by driving across the country and back, and then four years ago realized his life-long dream of taking his family to meet and spend time with his paternal uncle’s welcoming family in Lithuania, followed by touring this, his, and our children’s beautiful ancestral country, that until 1993, has endured untold oppression while continually rising to defend its homeland.
Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) and their children, Kathleen McCartney, Karen Chesley, Kimberly Behr (Edward), William, Jr (Tara); 10 grandchildren, Beth, Will, Max, Zane, Indiana, Sonnen, Aragon, Zahara, Zoren, Esme; great grandson, Xavier; nephews, Gary (Mary) and Robert (Deborah) Packnick. He was predeceased by son James (Dec. 11, 2021), sister Blazia Ann Packnick (John), brother Anthony Skinkus Jr., nephew Joseph Skinkus (changed to Skinnis), and niece Elaine Fisher (John).
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 at St. John the Evangelist Church, corner of Main and Winter streets, St Johnsbury, Vermont.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.