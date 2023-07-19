William B. Foster Obituary

William B. Foster, age 82, of West Main Street, Concord, Vt., passed peacefully at his “Wee Acres” home in the early hours of Monday, July 17, 2023, following a relatively brief battle with cancer.
Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Jan. 16, 1941, son to the late Harold Carpenter and Eileen May (Sweeney) Foster. He grew up in Watertown, Mass., and graduated from Watertown High in the Class of 1959. He had a stint in the Army with an Honorable Discharge in on May 1, 1965, married Pearl W. Ruddock, she survives him. Bill started work as a mechanic in Newton, Mass. for Frost Motors Cadillac and later became a millwright for Haartz Corp in Watertown. Bill and Pearl moved to Concord in 2001 and he worked at Home Depot for 15 years, retiring in 2022.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Pearl Foster of Concord, Vt., two sons: Timothy J. Foster and W. Scott Foster and his wife, Denise, all of Uxbridge, Mass., three grandchildren: Christopher Foster (Samantha), Colby Foster, Devon Foster, three great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Karlie and Emma Pearl Foster, his close extended family: Godson: Jeremy Carlson (Lyndsay) and their children: Danika, Delany & Lillian of Center Harbor, N.H., Derrick Carlson, Kristofer Carlson and his fiancée, Christine, all of Center Harbor, and was pre-deceased by Brett Carlson.
There will be no calling hours at this time. A Graveside Service will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery on Mt. Auburn Street in Cambridge, Mass.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
