William ‘Bill’ Kennedy - Obituary

William “Bill” Kennedy passed away at Avita of Stroudwater in Westbrook, Maine on Nov. 12, 2019. He was born on Nov. 13, 1939 son of the late John and Anna (Loline) Kennedy. He graduated from Benhi in 1957. He served six months active duty and was then a member of the National Guard for several years. He married Bette Baker on Aug. 30, 1962.
Bill was an active member in his community and for his many contributions; he was chosen Citizen of the Year in 1987. He was a long time member of Kiwanis where he served in many capacities. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1343. He was manager at Hovey’s Men’s Shop from 1966 until its closing in 1995. The most rewarding position he held was as an Assistant Side Judge for Caledonia County.
Survivors are his beloved wife of 57 years, Bette, his daughter Connie and her husband Jeffrey Clouatre of Westbrook, Maine, grandsons Tayler and Trever, brother Frederick and his wife Shirley of Bennington, Vt., sister Helen of California, many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by brothers John and Robert, sisters Eleanor and Jean.
A memorial service will be held at Guibord-Pearson’s & Sayles Funeral Home at 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, Nov. 24 at noon with John Sleeper officiating. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life immediately following at the Elks Lodge on Western Avenue for those wishing to greet his family. Committal will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Bill’s name to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 217 Landing Rd., Westbrook, ME 04092 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 383 US Rt. One #2C, Scarborough, ME 04074.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.