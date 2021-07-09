William ‘Bill’ Morey Obituary

William “Bill” A. Morey, 74, of Coppermine Road, Monroe, N.H., died July 1, 2021.
Born in Concord, Vt., Bill was the son of Robert C. and Marjorie (Beal) Morey. Bill was a former 1st Marine Division U.S. Marine who served in the Vietnam War after graduating from Boot Camp in 1967.
After his military service he pursued his love of photography for both news media and his private business. He was also a proud graduate of Franconia College.
Bill is survived by his sister Marguerite Robinson of Dover, N.H., his niece Jenny Ricker and husband Tim of Whitefield, N.H., and his nephew Eric Christian and wife Summer of Eliot, Maine.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
