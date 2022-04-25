William “Bill” Rapf Obituary

William “Bill” Rapf took his last breath on April 3, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in 1946, the son of Maurice and Louise Rapf. He went to grade school and high school in NYC, and earned degrees from Dartmouth College in 1968, San Francisco State University in 1974, and Boston University in 1979. It was at Dartmouth that he met his wife of more than 50 years, Candace Griffin, of Monroe, N.H. They married in 1971 and had one son, Kevin. While at Dartmouth, a group from the Class of ’68 forged a friendship that remains strong. Their love and support during Bill’s illness was invaluable.
After graduating from Dartmouth, Bill moved to Amherst, N.H., to begin what turned out to be a life-long career as a high school teacher. The house that he bought at the time was a wreck. He put his carpentry, masonry, electrical and plumbing skills into bringing this c.1835 farmhouse back to life as an energy-efficient, comfortable home that he loved. It was here that he passed away, with his wife and son by his side.
For 40 years, Bill taught art, photography, and pottery. He was very involved with planning and building a new and unique high school for Amherst, Souhegan, that opened in 1992, and he was hired as lead art teacher. He continued there until his retirement in 2008, making a profound impact on his students and the culture of the school. He will be remembered for his love of teaching and for instilling a visual and creative curiosity in his students. His Master’s thesis, “Syllabus for Seeing,” became the basis for how he taught. He believed that learning to see carefully and thoughtfully is the basis of creativity, observing the uniqueness of the world around us, and he tried to impart that philosophy to his students.
Bill had a dry sense of humor with a great laugh, a winning smile, and a love of life. He had a positive, “can-do” approach to challenges, and in his quiet way was always willing to volunteer to help others with a project, task, or initiative. He was frugal with his money, but generous with his time, talent, and energy. In the early 90’s, he volunteered for the Amherst Fire Dept. and remained an active First Responder for 26 years, making the top 10 Responder list every year. His fire brothers were close to his heart, and he counted them family.
Bill was also an avid sailor. He started racing in small boats at age 13 on the South Shore of Long Island. He worked several summers as a sailing instructor, was Vice Commodore of the Dartmouth Sailing team and spent many years racing off the coast of New Hampshire. He loved the competition and the comradeship of like-minded sailors as well as the quietude of sitting on a boat in some remote cove, enjoying a sunset and a cocktail.
Two years after retiring from Souhegan, Candace and Bill bought a used class B camper van and set off on a three-month cross-country trip to Alaska and back. That experience began a 10 year off and on exploration of our National Parks, monuments, roadside oddities, and other points of interest in 49 of the 50 States as well as Canada. It also introduced the couple to a close cadre of friends and fellow campers, and yet another family came into being, the Traveling B’s.
In addition to his wife and son, Bill leaves his two sisters, Joanna E. Rapf and Geraldine R. Van Dusen (Matt Rosen) of Hanover, N.H., a nephew, Alexander Rapf (Melanie Adsit) of NYC and Hanover, N.H., two nieces, Caitlin Van Dusen (Scott Reents) of Brooklyn, NY and Norah Van Dusen (Marc Beck) of Portland, OR, and their families. Also on the West coast, Bill is survived by an aunt, Christy Seidel, and first cousins Jim, Steve, John, and Matthew Rapf and their families.
To honor Bill, he requested that family and friends take some tangible action against social injustice, climate change and income inequality. His charity of choice is the World Central Kitchen.
In an urn he made, his ashes will rest in Monroe, N.H. A graveside gathering will be held at the Village Cemetery on Plains Road, Monroe, N.H., at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022. All are welcome.
Written by Bill, edited a bit by his family.
