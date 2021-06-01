William ‘Bill’ Robinson Obituary

On May 31, 2021 William “Bill” Robinson, 82 of Whitefield, N.H. passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Born in Stafford Springs, Conn. and raised in Meriden, Conn., Bill graduated from the University of Connecticut with a BA in Agricultural Science. Before moving to Whitefield in 1967, he operated the Meridale Dairy Farm in Milford, N.H. In Whitefield, Bill and Jonna purchased the Miller Farm which they renamed Rob Ridge Farm and there they raised their family.
Bill was very active in Whitefield serving as Selectman for six years. After farming, Bill had many careers, finishing up working for the town until retiring in 2011.
He was a charter member of the Whitefield Lions Club a member for 50 years. He could always be found at the annual Halloween Parade handing out candy and prizes, as well as being the driving force behind the summer pancake breakfasts where you could always find him spatula in hand. Bill was happiest when collecting his “treasures” and working with his buddy Bill, tinkering in the garage, building his unique sculptures, working on his property, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed his weekly golf game and taking day trips with Elaine in his Corvette. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Jonna and his daughter Lee Ann.
Bill is survived by son David Robinson and wife Andrea of Berkley Heights, N.J.; daughter Tracy Robinson of Glastonbury, Conn.; sister Betty Weiler of Bar Harbor, Maine and grandchildren Ellana and Aiden Robinson. Bill also leaves behind his very special friend, Elaine LaDuke.
Special thanks to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency for their support and wonderful staff. Services will be private – donations in Bill’s name can be made to the Whitefield Lion’s Club, PO Box 296, Whitefield, NH 03598. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
