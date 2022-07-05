William David Bedor, CPA Obituary

Bill Bedor passed away suddenly of heart disease on June 30, 2022 at the age 53 in Littleton, New Hampshire.
Bill was born Sept. 9, 1968 in Bennington, Vermont to Joel J. Bedor and Catherine Corey Bedor.
Bill attended Littleton schools and graduated with honors from Littleton High School in 1986. He was an excellent athlete earning letters in basketball, football, and tennis, and helped lead his 1985 basketball team to a 17-1 season and to the quarter-finals of the state tournament. A natural leader and collaborator, he was also a member of the National Honor Society, Youth and Government, Student Council, Athletic Association, and Presidential Classroom.
During his high school years, Bill worked at the family businesses, Bedor and Associates, CPAs and The Mount Washington Cog Railway, starting in grounds, advancing to ticket sales, and ultimately becoming a brakeman, fireman, and a steam engine engineer.
Bill graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1990, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business. He followed in his father’s footsteps by joining an international accounting firm, Ernst and Young. Bill and his father created the business plan which resulted in the acquisition of the Mount Washington Hotel in 1991. Fast Forward to 2004, Bill joined the Mount Washington partners, acquiring a general partnership interest in MWH and becoming a board member. He was instrumental in identifying a group of investors that purchased The Mount Washington Hotel and Resort in 2006.
On June 22, 1991 he married Tina Marie Holbrook of Littleton. Bill and Tina established their home in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Bill worked for a regional CPA firm and later formed Bedor and Associates, CPAs with his father, Joel Bedor. After Joel’s retirement from public accounting, Bill and Tina grew the firm to be one of the largest in the area.
Bill and Tina sold the CPA firm in 2006 and returned to the Littleton area. Bill continued to practice business and financial planning, with clients in South Carolina and the North Country. Bill was also the CFO for the Mount Washington Cog Railway. In 2007, Bill and his father formed a partnership with hall of fame tennis player John Newcombe and Don Henderson to build a state of the art tennis club and 210 lot residential development in New Braunfels, Texas. In 2020 Bill joined Kevin O’Brien as a partner in the financial planning firm Creative Financial Strategies where he continued his passion of being an independent CFO for local businesses, as well as helping clients of all sizes with their tax and accounting needs.
Bill and Tina were active in several charitable endeavors. They joined the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country shortly after returning to the North Country, where he served as Treasurer and Chairman. Although Bill and Tina had no children, they strived to help provide local children with the same loving care that Bill received from his two grandmothers growing up in Littleton. Bill was a director and board chairman at Littleton Regional Hospital, and a director of the Granite United Way. He was also a Mascoma Bank Corporator.
Recently, Bill revisited the sports of his teenage years, skiing with old friends and playing tennis with his father, as well as taking up golf for the first time with his high school buddies. Bill inherited an avid love for reading from his grandparents Alexander and Loretta Corey. Bill and Tina enjoyed fine wines and fine food and spending evenings with their many friends. As well as being a positive, engaging leader, Bill was an amazing mentor – to his clients, his friends, his employees, and to those looking to have a healthier lifestyle as he had found. All who knew him remember him as a genuine, compassionate, patient, and giving man that was a friend to all – and who gave the best bear hugs. He will be missed forever by all who knew him.
Bill was predeceased by his grandparents Attorney Alexander Corey, Loretta Corey, William J. Bedor and Winona R. Bedor; uncle Roger Bedor; and mother-in-law Sharon Holbrook.
He is survived by his wife Tina Bedor; parents, Joel & Cathy Bedor; uncle Michael Corey and aunts Barbara Brewster and Dorothy Corey; father-in-law Wayne Holbrook, brother-in-law Steven Holbrook, nephew Derek Holbrook and niece Lindsay Holbrook; many cousins; so many friends and colleagues; and his beloved pups who miss him terribly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country for the “Bedor Kids Club Pavilion” project (BGCNC, PO Box 111, Littleton NH 03561) or the Granite United Way (PO Box 311, Littleton NH 03561).
Calling Hours will be Friday, July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ross Funeral Home (282 West Main St., Littleton, N.H.).
The Celebration of Life (and luncheon) will be Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Crystal Hills Room at Rosebrook Lodge, at the summit of the Bretton Woods Ski Resort - via the Skyway Gondola. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
