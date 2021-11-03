William David Freeland Obituary

Wiliam David Freeland, 82, of Littleton, N.H. and NYC passed away at Lafayette Center in Franconia on Oct. 11, 2021 after a brief illness.
Bill was born in Philadelphia, Oct. 5 to William and Beatrice Freeland of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. He pre-deceased four siblings: Carole Fultz, San Diego, Calif., Joan McGowan of Rock Hall, Md., Susan Freeland, Philadelphia, Pa. and Peter Freeland, Roslyn, Pa. He was an uncle to Sean, Tara, Emily, Amy, Sarah, and Hannah and surrogate father to John, Larry and Jodi.
Bill attended Upper Moreland High School in Willow Grove, earned an undergraduate degree from Philadelphia College of the Bible and a MS degree in Journalism from Columbia University.
Bill, a journalist, wrote for both newspapers and magazines that included The Herald Tribune, The Rat and The Rag, (underground political publications of the 60s), The Philadelphia Bulletin, Philadelphia Magazine, and a sometime contributor of the Littleton Courier. His writing and self-taught graphic design skills led him to long-time employment with the City College of NY, (Burach and LaGuardia Colleges) serving as Dean of Communications and Graphic Design. During his work at CUNY and regular freelance work, he received over 200 prestigious awards for both communication and graphic design.
Bill had a ferocious work ethic and was a perfectionist. No one could meet his level of passion. He once was surprised to know that what he felt was hunger until he realized he had forgotten to eat. This same devotion he brought to other lifelong passions: politics, the news of the day, and sitting on his tracker mowing the lawn.
A long-time resident of NYC, he came to the North Country (1990) for its beauty and his later retirement. Once his permanent residence, Bill became involved in local causes, politics, and served for a time on the Board of the Littleton Library. He was a frequent customer of the famed Littleton Diner, where “everyone (knew his) name.”
Bill will be remembered for his wit, intensity, and generosity from which many benefited. His was a life well-lived.
