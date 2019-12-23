William E. Abbott - Obituary

William Everett Abbott, 84, of Dalton Road, Dalton, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday morning, Dec. 13, 2019, at Littleton Regional Hospital, after a long period of failing health.
Bill was born in Nashua, N.H., the son of Roland Webster and Hazel Almer (Packard) Abbott. He was raised in Hudson and was a 1953 graduate of Alvirne High School. While in high school Bill joined the Marine Corp Reserves, and upon graduation he served four years in the US Air Force as an aircraft engine mechanic. In 1955, he met Jean Switser of Dalton while she was attending UNH. They married in 1957 and resided in Long Island where Bill finished his enlistment until he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Returning to Hudson, Bill joined his father’s family business, Abbott’s Dairy.
Bill and Jean lived and worked in Hudson, raising four children, until moving to Dalton in 1969. Bill became a self-taught auctioneer and antique and collectibles dealer. He purchased the old Grange Hall in Dalton beside their home for his antiques and had weekly auctions under a large tent for many summers. He started renting tents and expanded the business to become Abbott Rental, and in the 1980s moved the business to Littleton where it flourished. Bill was proud that Jean and all his children worked in the business and that it stayed in the family after his retirement.
Bill was a volunteer fireman of the Hudson and Dalton Fire Departments, a member of the American Legion, the NH Auctioneers Association, a past president of the NH Equipment Rental Association, and a trustee of the Dalton Congregational Church. He was an avid cribbage and chess player, reader and classical music lover.
Surviving family members include his wife Jean of Dalton; his four children, Judith Abbott of Littleton, Ann Hucksoll and husband Nick of Littleton, Roland Abbott and wife Carol of Lisbon, Richard Abbott and wife Sheena of Moultonborough; his brother George Abbott and wife Barbara of Hudson; 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dalton Congregational Church. Reverend David Abbott, pastor, will officiate. There will be a reception following at the Dalton Town Hall. Burial will be in the spring in Cushman Cemetery, Dalton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Legion Post 68, 2400 St. Johnsbury Road, Littleton, NH 03561.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
