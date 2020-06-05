William E. (Bill) Merrow - Obituary

William E. (Bill) Merrow of West Deering, N.H., died May 29 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, after a six-month battle with cancer. Bill was born in Lancaster, N.H., Feb. 22, 1940 to Murray Merrow and Evelyn Emerson Merrow.
He graduated from Lancaster High School class of 1958. He had a varied career primarily in the heavy construction industry. Bill enjoyed fishing, hiking, hunting and canoeing. He loved model trains and had a huge collection. He loved flying small airplanes and survived a crash with his friend Dave Feather in the 1960s. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Tammy, his son Bruce and infant brother Bruce.
He is survived by brothers Roger Merrow and wife Janice of South Portland, Maine, James Merrow and wife Pat of Penacook, N.H., half-sisters Sharon Chambers of Berlin, N.H., Roberta McGee of Twin Mountain, N.H., granddaughter Tawana Viering and four great-grandchildren of Orlando, Fla., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
