William Earl “Bill” Hood - Obituary

William Earl “Bill” Hood, 91, of Newbury, Vt., passed away at his home with his wife by his side on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Bill was born on Sept. 10, 1929, to Harley and Margaret (Minshull) Hood. He was one of six children. He was educated at Newbury School. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1953. On March 15, 1951, he married Nancy Chapman and they made their home together in Newbury for nearly 70 years.
Bill worked for local farmers during his younger years. He worked for the Newbury Highway Department for many years as their grader operator. He then worked for his brother Jim at Hood’s Plumbing & Heating of North Haverhill, N.H.
Bill enjoyed refinishing furniture, collecting antiques, hunting, gardening, listening to old time country music, feeding the birds and was a fan of the Boston Celtics.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Margaret Colbeth, his brothers, Harley Jr. “Tink”, James and Raymond and a daughter Joyce Hood.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; two daughters: Linda Rafeal (Michael) of Epsom, N.H., and Penny Parker of McIndoe Falls, Vt.; four grandchildren: Sara Tetro of Portsmouth, N.H., Jamie Rafeal of Epsom, N.H., Amanda Deming (Richard) of Lisbon, N.H., and Staci Hood (Joe Towne) of Newbury, Vt.; and five great-grandchildren: Damien and Seth Tetro, Vivian Spurrell, Preston Deming and Hayden Towne.
He is also survived by his sister, Vi Hatch of North Haverhill, N.H., and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville, N.H.
A graveside service will be on Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. in Oxbow Cemetery (New Section), Oxbow Road, Newbury with Mr. Gerry Brooks, officiating.
Please note that masks and social distancing are required for attendance at Bill’s services.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
