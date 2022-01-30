William Edward (Ted) Bermingham passed away Jan. 18, 2022, at his home in Cabot where he had lived for 61 years.
Ted was born on April 28, 1927, in Rye, New York, to Rutledge and Grace Crow Bermingham.
He attended Rye Country Day and graduated from the Taft School in 1945. Ted enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the occupying forces in postwar Germany. He entered Princeton University and received an A.B. in history with the 1951 graduating class.
Ted subsequently taught school, earned a B.S. in animal husbandry from Colorado A&M, and worked for several years in advertising and television in New York.
He came to Vermont in 1960 when he was appointed by Governor Stafford to be the director of the Vermont Development Commission.
Ted married Norma Canales of Barre, Vt., on July 4, 1960, and they moved to Cabot. They had a daughter Eden C. Bermingham DVM (Joseph Melchiorre Jr.) of Milton, Delaware, and a son Erin R. Bermingham of Montpelier, Vt. Ted served on the Cabot School Board and on the Planning Commission.
In 1961, Ted joined Sterling School, a boys’ preparatory school in Craftsbury Common, Vt. Over a span of 14 years, Ted worked at Sterling first as a teacher and coach, then as the School’s Headmaster. Ted also held other leadership positions as Sterling became a postsecondary school, offering the Grassroots Project, a one-year program in agriculture, forestry, and wildlife management.
He and Norma formed Farm & Forest Productions in 1979, providing media and consulting services to a variety of clients. Farm & Forest Productions made videos to assist businesses with marketing, recruiting, and safety; it also produced educational films for broadcast, with an emphasis on agriculture and forestry. Erin joined Ted and Norma in the business in 2013.
Ted had a lifelong passion for working with horses. He inherited his love for horses from his mother and was a versatile horseman.
He rode horses as a child, competed in the Vermont 100-mile trail ride, foxhunted in Virginia, worked with ranch horses in Colorado, raced Thoroughbred horses in Maine and Montreal, bred Arabian and Percheron-Thoroughbred horses, drove Belgian draft horses, and with his family taught a one-week draft horse school for several summers on his farm in Cabot.
However, for almost 20 years, his focus was on the training and racing of Standardbred harness horses. Ted, Erin, and Eden earned licenses to train and drive harness horses professionally. During this time, they raced extensively at both fairs and commercial raceways in Maine, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.
Ted’s brothers, Rutledge Jr. and Eldridge, sister Pamela Bermingham Nichols, and niece Anne Bermingham Allsopp predeceased him.
Survivors include his wife, two children, sister-in-law Sylvia Canales of Barre, and four nieces and five nephews.
Ted lived a full, wonderful life and cared deeply about his family, friends, and students. He had a genuine curiosity about animals and their contribution to life’s joy.
There is no service scheduled; burial will take place this summer at the Cabot Plains Cemetery for the immediate family.
Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 38, Cabot, VT 05647.
Donations may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.