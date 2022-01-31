William Ellingwood Obituary

William M. Ellingwood (Bill), 84, died peacefully Jan. 23, 2022 at The Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, N.H. after a period of declining health.
Bill was born Sept. 19, 1937, to Daniel M. and Dorothy (Smith) Ellingwood, in Littleton, N.H.
Bill attended New England College. After college Bill spent two years in the U.S. Virgin Islands working at his uncle’s building materials distribution company. Bringing raw materials to the islands to support badly needed infrastructure projects. There he learned snorkeling and spearfishing as well as a bit of the native language, Calypso.
Upon returning to Littleton, he met the love of his life Marcia on a blind date. Bill and Marcia were married in 1965. He worked many jobs the first few years, including owning a taxi service. Bill was the primary driver and Marcia did the dispatching. He then moved on to Retail Credit Company servicing accounts as an adjustor.
Looking for a more local profession, he came to Hall Cross Campers (later renamed Crosstown Motors). As a salesman, Bill was a natural. He always cherished making connections with people. He sold campers, the early version of Subaru cars and Vespa Scooters. He ran the Union Street location for many years until the company consolidated to one location, (where the Littleton Fire Station is now), then later at the current location on Meadow Street. He continued as a salesman for Crosstown Motors, working there for over 30 years. He loved helping his customers find their “perfect vehicle.” He often developed a strong rapport with clients, resulting in many, many repeat customers. He valued them as people of the community. He felt very strongly about the importance of making that connection.
Upon retirement Bill continued to always strive to assist his community. He did this in many ways; volunteering as a driver with Littleton Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, and Granite State Independent Living among many others. He simply embraced helping people. It was his nature to live unselfishly. Always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Bill loved being a service to the community via the Littleton Lions Club. He was a dedicated member of the Littleton Lions Clubs for 63 years, serving as King Lion (x4), District Zone Chairperson (x3), Deputy District Governor, and Club Director. He was the lead project manager for the Littleton Lions Club’s medical equipment loan program. This program provides medical equipment to anyone who needs it, free of charge. These include wheelchairs, crutches, bedpans, hospital beds, walkers and canes. Every Christmas Eve for 60 years Bill relished being “Santa Claus.” This was part of the Lions/Rotary Santa Visit program. He was also a dedicated member of the United Methodist Church. He was a member of the choir and participating in the Men’s Group.
Among many other awards and commendations over the years, Bill was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow designation for dedicated Humanitarian services; the Non-Rotarian Honorable Paul Harris designation in recognition of his lifelong “service above self”; and received the 2003 Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award.
Bill greatly enjoyed swimming at the family camp on Partridge Lake. A special place that he grew up at each summer of his youth. He swam from the family’s beach to the island then back, doing this most summer days into his late 70s. He enjoyed yard work, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. He was a tremendously kind, hardworking, and caring man who cared deeply for family, community and the church. This was a dedication that he carried throughout his life. He was a devoted servant of the Lord.
He enjoyed baseball and was a Red Sox fan. He loved dancing with Marcia (Mom) and often joked about the “Apthorp Shuffle.” A joke that always made Mom laugh hysterically. Dad always had a positive and giving nature. His unselfish and genuine love of others will be greatly missed. He got tremendous joy from his grandchildren. He attended as many of their activities as possible. Attending both his children and then grandchildren’s sporting events, plays and graduations was pure joy for him.
Bill is predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Marcia Ellingwood of Littleton, N.H.; Brothers: O.Dan & Earl J. Ellingwood, both of Littleton, N.H.
He is survived by: son Brian (Mavis) Ellingwood of Weathersfield, Vt., son Robert (Julie) Ellingwood of Littleton, N.H.; Grandsons Anthony (Jenn) Ellingwood of Littleton, NH, Ethan (Calyn) Ellingwood of Charleston, S.C., & Anderson Ellingwood; Granddaughter Ava Ellingwood; Sister-In-Law Edna Ellingwood of Littleton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many extended relatives & lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be conducted May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. @ the First United Methodist Church, 18 Main St. Littleton, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Littleton Lions Eyesight Conservation Fund, PO Box 104, Littleton, NH 03561, or the North Country Home Health & Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561.
