William Fletcher Obituary

William E. Fletcher, 79, of Derby, Vt., formerly of St. Johnsbury, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence.
Bill was born in the Bronx on May 31, 1942, to Donald and Christine Fletcher. He was raised and educated in New York City where, as a kid, he sold popcorn at Yankee Stadium. He was a lifelong Yankees fan, but not allowed to watch the games while he was working so you can imagine the challenge when the Yankees got a hit! Bill lived in St. Johnsbury for many years working as a woodworker. He loved animals and had many beloved pet dogs right through the end of his life. In his final years he lived with Ethan Perry and Thomas Savage in their beautiful, light-filled home in Derby. They provided him with exemplary care ensuring that his passing was peaceful, comfortable, and surrounded by sweet canine friends.
Donations can be made in Bill’s honor to Umbrella, 1216 Railroad St. Suite C, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A graveside service will take place Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.saylesfh.com.
