William Francis Doyle - Obituary

William Francis Doyle (Bill), 74, of Lisbon, N.H., passed away on October 29, 2020 at Littleton Regional Hospital. Born January 2, 1946 in Boston, Massachusetts, he was the only child of Francis William Doyle and Cecelia (Batchelder) Doyle of Lynn Massachusetts.
He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years Janet Eleanor Doyle (McVie), and survived by his son Jason William Doyle and his wife Tara Lynn Doyle, his son Jeremy Robert Doyle and 6 grandchildren: Tyler John Doyle, Daniel William Doyle, Emma Marie Doyle, Alex William Edward Doyle, Nora Ann Doyle, and Anna Elanor Doyle.
Bill graduated from Lynn Public School in 1964 and went on to Salem State College where he received his bachelor degree in Education in 1969. Bill met his wife Janet while at college, and the two of them were married on August 24, 1969. Bill and Janet moved north and both accepted positions at Lisbon Regional School that year and started their teaching careers. Bill taught History and Civics to high school students for 16 years, before leaving education for 10 years to be a manager for a local Chevrolet Dealership before returning to education for 13 years at Barnet School in nearby Vermont.
Bill also served his community through the Lisbon Fire Department for 22 years, leaving the service as Assistant Chief (although he would always refer to himself as a captain), Lisbon Lions Club for over 20 years, and Lisbon High School Ski Team coach for 20 years.
After residing for a brief time in Littleton, they moved into their home in Lisbon, where they have spent most of their lives. He loved being outdoors with his family: skiing, water skiing, camping, canoeing and riding his motorcycle.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, at the Ross Funeral Home, Littleton Chapel, from 5-7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will take place in the spring at the Grovehill Cemetery, Lisbon, NH. Donations can be made in Bill’s memory to Lisbon Fire Department, c/o Town of Lisbon, 46 School Street, Lisbon, NH, 03585, Lisbon Teachers Association, 25 Highland Ave, Lisbon, NH, 03585 or Franconia Ski Club, P.O. Box 462, Franconia, NH, 03580.
To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.