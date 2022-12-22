William J. Matthews Obituary

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 28F. Winds light and variable..
William J. Matthews, 85, of Carroll, N.H., died at his home on Dec. 10, 2022 with family and friends at his side. Bill was born in Worcester, Mass., on Nov. 11, 1937 to Fred H. and Mary J. (Courtney) Matthews.
Bill’s early years were spent in Worcester, Mass., and Hillsboro, N.H., before moving to Lancaster, N.H. in the early 1950s. His family owned and operated Western Auto, a store in Lancaster, for many years.
Bill was known for his welding skills and spent many years as a mechanic at Timberland Machines and Whitney Motors. He also worked in the sales department at Timberland covering Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.
In his later years he moved to Alaska to work in the gold mines as equipment operator and, ultimately, as the surface crew foreman.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. He was an adventurous soul and even participated in a reenactment of Arnold’s March on Quebec with his brother George and others. He also portrayed an “old time” miner during the summer tourist season in Alaska while depicting the skills used when only hand tools were available for mining for gold.
Surviving family members include his life partner Mariea Griffin of Carroll; his sons Kenneth Matthews of Littleton, Daniel (Amanda) Matthews of Whitefield, Brent (Robin Baker) Matthews of Bellingham, Wash., and Chris (Becky) Matthews of Whitefield; his daughter Robin Matthews of Conway; stepson Christopher Colby of California and stepdaughter Jennifer Colby of Florida; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; a brother George (Judy) Matthews of Lancaster; sisters Eileen Whitehead of Concord, Vt., and Sheila Marshall of Lady Lake, Fla.; the mother of his children Carol Matthews Marshall of Whitefield; and family friend Sally Matthews as well; as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was pre-deceased by his son Cameron Matthews and his brothers-in-law Don Whitehead and Paul Marshall.
At Bill’s request there will be no calling hours or service.
