William J. Paquette, 85, of Enfield, Conn., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Groveton, N.H., on Sept. 22, 1934, to the late Joseph and Ethel Paquette.
He served his country with honor in the Korean War and was proud of his Navy service. Upon completion of service, he married and settled with the love of his life, Gloria (Lang) in East Hartford, Conn., before moving to Enfield in 1962. He spent over 40 years as an Operating Engineer with Kessler Construction. He loved to fish, hunt and snowmobile up North. He was a huge fan at all of his grandchildren’s sporting events; especially NWS Softball.
William is survived by his three children, Wanda (Dan) Wawruck, St. Joe Beach, Fla.; Gary (Donna) Paquette, Suffield, Conn.; Sonja (Gary) McCarthy; seven grandchildren, Joe, Greg, Matt, Lily, Kyle, Meghan, and Morgan; two great grandchildren, Arya and Elliot; a brother, Stanley (Lynn) Paquette, Fort Mill, S.C. He was predeceased by his wife, Gloria, and a daughter, Dian Lyn.
There are no calling hours. Burial will be in the North Monroe, N.H., Methodist Church and Cemetery on Rt. 135 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- stjude.org.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Trinity Health of New England (Amy, Robin, Brandi, Kristie & Raphael) for the love, support and care they provided. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com.
