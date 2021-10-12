William L. Reynard, age 56, suddenly passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
He was born on April 18, 1965 in the old hospital in Newport on Easter Sunday.
He loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews.
William is survived by his children: Benjamin and Jessica Farnsworth of Windsor, Vt., Tanis Reynard of Concord, N.H., his step-son Joash Jarvis of Claremont, N.H., Adrianna and William, Jr. of Jay, Vt., his two brothers: Andrew Reynard of West Burke, Vt. and Scottie Reynard and his wife Lisa of Derby, Vt., and many nieces, nephews and friends.
William was predeceased by his mother Jerald Reynard, sisters Lori Reynard Taylor, and Chelie Reynard, his daughter Isabo Reynard and many aunts and uncles.
Friends may call on Saturday, Oct. 16,2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be sent to David Reynard, P.O. Box 123, Derby, VT 05829. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
