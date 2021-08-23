William Machell Obituary

William Gordon Machell, a nuclear physicist, Mensa member and longtime resident of Nashua, N.H. passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2021, at the age of 93. He was born in Lunenburg, Essex County, Vt. on Sept. 26, 1927.
He was the son of Arthur Raymond Machell and Lillian May McIntyre. William was a supportive husband, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married on April 13, 1949 to Lura Mae Bixby (deceased). He was proud of his two brothers, Arthur Raymond Machell, Jr. and David Norman Machell, both deceased.
He is survived by his three children: Linda Stockdale and her husband Alan of Providence, R.I., Sandra Walsh of Sarasota, Fla., and Dr. John Machell and his wife Sandy of Hollis, N.H. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Evan Sicuranza and his wife Katy Westport, Jenna Sicuranza, Shan Patterson, Colin Walsh and his wife Sarah Walsh, Cameron Machell and Colton Machell. He had four great-grandchildren: Chandler Patterson, Reese Patterson, Michele Perkins, and Finley Walsh. William was known by my many names, Mike, Bill, Gordon, Uncle Gordie, and Grandpa.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he graduated from UNH with a degree in Physics. He then served in the U.S. Airforce at the Wright Air Development Center in Ohio, as a Weapons System Engineer and 1st Lieutenant. William continued his education in Physics at Ohio State. He began his career with GE in Schenectady, N.Y. in 1953. His GE career took him to many places including Argentina, Vermont and Philadelphia and introduced him to a variety of engineering assignments including the GE Atomic Power Equipment Department, the GE International Co., the GE Rocket Engine Section, the GE Missile and Space Department and the GE Missile and Armament Department. He obtained his Masters in Physics from Union College. In 1968 he moved to Nashua, N.H. where he continued his engineering career at GE then Raytheon and the Federal Government.
Dad was an avid skier and raced into his 80’s and finished third in the Park City Senior Olympics. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a lifelong learner and studied Russian, Spanish, Opera, and any type of Science and Math. He had a great sense of humor and was always grateful for his life. If something was broken, he fixed it. He enjoyed working on his Model A Ford, building his own telescope, spending family time camping and hiking with his brother Dave, and traveling with Mom. It was important for Dad to record the events of our family life. He was a master photographer and videographer and boasted one day of shooting enough film to stretch across the state of New Hampshire. He will be remembered fondly and missed immensely. He now rests in peace.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 10 a.m., graveside at Woodlawn Cemetery, 101 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH 03060. Friends and family are invited to attend. Donations in his name may be made to a charity of your choice. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., Nashua, NH, has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest-book can be found at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.