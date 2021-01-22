William Smith - Obituary

In memory of William F. Smith, born on Oct. 24, 1954, son of Orison & Helen Smith of Lisbon, N.H., who passed peacefully on Jan. 19, 2021.
Predeceased by both parents, brother Stanley Smith & brother-in-law Loriston Shumway.
Survived by wife Kimberly Smith, daughter Stacy Rowe, son-in-law Jay Rowe, grandchildren Allee & Colby, son Thomas Smith, granddaughter Jasmine, son Billy Jo, grandchildren Gus, Graceyn and Griffin.
Stepdaughter Angela Aldrich, partner Corey Beale, grandsons Kaydin, Kane & Klayton, stepdaughter Justina Aldrich, fiancé Erik Pemberton, grandson Colton, stepdaughter Tawnya Aldrich, partner Justin Jenkins, grandchildren Jayden & Nevi.
Surviving family members include Helena Smith, Ronald Smith and wife Amanda, Brenda Smith and brother-in-law Charlie Coulstring, brother Danny Smith and wife Lydia, brother Doug Rathburn, sister-in-law Jill Smith, sister-in-law Kristina Vigeant and brother-in-law Kenneth Vigeant as well as many nieces, nephews & friends all dearly loved.
Upon Billy’s wishes there will not be any public services held.
