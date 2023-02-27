Wilma Lucille (Blake) Fournier Obituary

On Feb. 23, 2023, Wilma Lucille (Blake) Fournier, loving wife, beloved mother of two, grandmother of 5, and great grandmother of 8, passed away at the age of 95 surrounded by her adoring family.
Wilma was born June 22, 1927, in West Burke, Vt., to William John Blake and Lila Mae (Coe) Blake. She attended elementary school in Burke and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1945. Wilma married the love of her life, William (Bill) Fournier on Aug. 10, 1947, and they started their family soon after. She stayed home to raise the couple’s daughters until Janice was off to college and Elaine started high school. Wilma was proud to go to work at Fairbanks Scales, where she worked until retirement. Wilma and Bill spent their retirement traveling around the continental US and Canada. They later became snowbirds, wintering at Sweetwater RV Resort in Zephyrhills, Florida where they developed lifelong friendships for over twenty years.
Wilma had an inner strength that fostered love, growth, and courage in all those that had the privilege of being loved by her. She was a kind, generous, woman who would do anything for her family, as they were her world. She had a passion for dancing, the Red Sox, traveling, harness racing, and golf. She spent much of her time traveling to support her grandchildren and great grandchildren at their many sporting events.
Wilma was predeceased by her loving husband, her parents, brothers Bernard Blake, Clifton (Runt) Blake, Wendell (Grimes) Blake, William (Bill) Blake Jr, and son in law Steve Thissell. Wilma is survived by her daughters Janice Thissell and Elaine Fournier and Life Partner Stephen Ferber, her grandchildren Tracy Turner and significant other Phil Beattie, Treny Burgess, Tammy Turner, Jeremy Thissell and wife Jennifer, and Gena Richards and husband Corey, and her Great Grandchildren Molly Haff and husband Ryan, Rian Fried, Kinley Burgess (Dylan DeHaven) Katelyn Burgess (Deryck Colburn) Isabella Thissell, Alexander Thissell, Matthew Thissell, and Addison Richards, and her sister Marylyn Blake and many nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to thank the residents of St. Johnsbury House for looking out for Wilma over the past several years and the staff at Canterbury Inn for caring for her since Thanksgiving. We would like to thank our hospice family for supporting and guiding us all in her final days, particularly Hayley, Lisa, Erin, Ann, Nick and Mary.
There will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in West Burke, Vermont on June 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the home of Stephen Ferber and Elaine Fournier.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.