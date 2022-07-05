Winona E. Nutter, age 99, formerly of Little France Road in Barnet, passed away at the Pine Rehab & Health Center in Lyndonville, Vt., on July 2, 2022, where she resided the past four years.
Winona was born on Jan. 2, 1923, in Easton, N.H., and grew up there, the daughter to the late Maynard Roy and Dora (Greenwood) Clark. She was one of 14 kids growing up on the farm. On June 1, 1941, she married Melvin Nutter and shared almost 66 years at the time of his passing on Feb. 22, 2007. They made their home on the farm in Barnet raising their three children where she was a homemaker. Winona never learned how to drive a car and didn’t run the tractor much either, but worked the farm, nonetheless. She enjoyed making crafts, going camping and was member of the Home Dem Club. She was a past member of the Barnet Center Church, had many pets throughout the years, including a crow and a coon. The farm was sold in ’78 and they remained in Barnet until Melvin’s passing. She then resided at the Colonial Apartments for a number of years, prior to entering the Pines.
Winona is survived by two children: Patricia Davenport of Virginia and William Nutter and his wife, Debbie, of Barnet, a brother: Norman Clark and wife, Mary, of Naples, Fla., a sister: Betty Cyr and husband, Roland, of Connecticut, seven grandchildren: Nicholas Nutter, Trina Nutter, Doug White, Kevin White, Terry White, Donald Davenport and Chris Davenport, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter: Mary White in 2022, and her 11 siblings: Doug Clark, Juanita Stoumbaugh, Kenneth Clark, Maynard Clark, Dorothy McCarty, Lucille Lord, Robert Clark, Lorraine Therrien, Rudolph Clark, Richard Clark and Lionel Clark.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday July 11, 2022, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. with John Sleeper officiating. Burial will follow immediately after at the Passumpsic Cemetery on Rt. 5 in Barnet.
Friends may call on the family from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made Norris Cancer Cotton Center North, 1080 Hospital Dr, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
