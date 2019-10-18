Winston H. Merrill - Obituary

Winston H. Merrill 94 of Littleton, N.H. died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield. He was born on July 3, 1925, the son of H. Hubert and Marie Huntoon Merrill, who have predeceased him along with his sister Gertrude Merrill Libbey. Win was known for his quick-witted Yankee humor, his vast knowledge of local history, his positive attitude, and his always present smile.
“Win” attended St. Rose of Lima School and graduated from Littleton High School class of 1943. While in school he worked part-time as a clerk in the Outlet Store and also worked at Merrill Family Farm raising poultry and vegetable gardening and many other farm chores. Later in life he worked as a clerk at the Littleton Hardware, Magoon’s Grocery, Village Green and then 30 years at the Littleton Post Office from which he retired.
On Oct. 19, 1946, he married Beverly J. White of North Haverhill, N.H. and they had four children, Donald, Roger, Dianne, and David. Shortly after 40 years of marriage Beverly died in June of 1987. Then a few years later he married Bessie R. Simonds and they spent many happy years traveling to Arizona in the winter months before her death in February 2013.
While in Arizona, Win played Senior Softball and was on winning Shuffleboard teams, hiking was another great pastime, also he was president of the NARFE chapter in Mesa, Ariz. Win and Ray Little started the Senior Softball back in Littleton with good times held.
He belonged to the Grange for over 75 years, White Mountain then Pine Grove, serving in many offices and also Subordinate and Pomona Deputy in the State Grange. He also was in the Knights of Columbus, Past Grand Knight and a State Deputy. He belonged to the Knights for over 70 years. During this same time he organized the Profile stamp club and was a member of the Littleton Historical Society Museum and Senior Center.
Survivors are sons Donald J. (Sue) Merrill, Roger E. Merrill, David W. (Cheryl) Merrill, all of Littleton, N.H., daughter Dianne M. (Paul) Castello of Bath, N.H., stepson Mark (Peg) Simonds, Rutherford N.C. Ten Grandchildren, Peter, Christina, Melissa, Ashley, Amanda, James, Cassie, Kadi, Joanna, and Joshua and twelve great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
There will be no calling hours. Funeral services under the direction of Ross Funeral Home will be held at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. with very Rev. Mark E. Dollard officiation, burial will follow at the Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Littleton Senior Center, Littleton Historical Society, or to one’s own choice. Please visit www.rossfuneral.com to offer your condolences to the family.
