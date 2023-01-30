Wynston M. Bean Obituary

Wynston M. Bean, 21, of North Concord, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, 2023. Born in Newport, Vt., on June 26, 2001. He grew up in Glover and Brownington, Vt. He wrestled with the NEK Pythons and played soccer and basketball. His greatest passions in life were: farming, showing cattle, working on anything with a motor, boxing and BAKING. He was an old soul and a protector to all in need, always standing up for what was right. He believed respect was owned to those who gave it. He was hard working, sweet, loving and loyal to a fault.
He is survived by the love of his life Gabby Allen, his beloved dog Chevy, his mother Raylene Bean and sister Olivia Bean of Noth Concord, his father Sam Willson and brother Samson Willson of Orleans, his sister Kymberlyn Willson of Derby, his brother Quinten Bean and girlfriend Jackie Salisbury and nephew Benjamin Bean of Plainfield, his uncle Tyler Willson of St. Johnsbury, his grandparents Robert and Rachel Bean of North Concord, Ron Willson of West Charleston, Peggy Glodgett and friend Gary Ewen of Woodbury, his two step-brothers Chris and Caleb Conley and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, most of who are not blood.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
