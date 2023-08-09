Yolande Bates Obituary

Mrs. Yolande Bates, of Waterford, Vermont, passed peacefully on July 30, 2023 after a long and beautiful life. She was born on Jan. 31, 1932 in Barton, Vt.
She grew up in a French speaking home in St. Johnsbury where she met her husband, Edward Bates. They were married on Dec. 27, 1952 after meeting at the roller rink where she quite literally fell into his lap. She worked as an insurance agent and assisted her husband in the property management of Waterford Springs for 35 years. She enjoyed welcoming guests from around the world and loved showing them their little corner of Vermont. They built a beautiful home to retire to in Waterford, Vermont. Her hobbies included bowling club, music, her church, playing bingo, cooking, snowmobiling in the winter as a young lady and fishing into her prime years. She loved spending time with her family. She spent her final years at Meredith Bay Colony Club.
Yolande is predeceased by husband Edward Bates and son Michael Bates; her parents Osias and Paula LaRose; brothers Paul and Maurice LaRose and sisters Theresa Bessette and Rollande LaRose.
She is survived by her sister Jacqueline Greenwood of Webster, Florida; daughter Barbara Hinerth and husband Alan Hinerth of Bethlehem, N.H.; and her son Rodney Bates and wife Patricia Bates of Laconia, N.H. She had many loving grandchildren: Connor Bates, Jaime Bates, Hilary Raulinaitis (husband Bill and children William and Bodhi Raulinaitis), Erika Taggart (husband John Taggart), Eliza Forsman (husband Michael Forsman and children Alexa and Johnathan Boutin- and his daughter Paisley Calaio Boutin). She also had a large and loving extended family.
There will be a funeral mass at St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt. in the near future, date to be determined. She will have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a hospice organization of your choice.
