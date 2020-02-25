Yvette C. Guillette - Obituary

Yvette C. Guillette, 91, resident of Peterborough, N.H. died February 22, 2020 in Peterborough, N.H.
She was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on December 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Rodolphe and Anna (Desrochers) Carreau.
Mrs. Guillette was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1947.
In 1952 she married Alfred M. Guillette and moved to New Hampshire where they made their home in Milford for 36 years. They had also lived in Brewster, Mass., and in their later years, Hancock, N.H.
Yvette had been employed as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Company for over 40 years. She was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church, Milford, N.H., and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She and Al shared a passion for antiques and decorating their homes. They were wonderful hosts and loved visits from family and friends. Yvette most especially loved spending time with her family. She was absolutely crazy about babies and loved any time spent with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred M. Guillette, who died in 2006.
Family members include two sons, Michael Guillette of Durango, Colo., and Paul Guillette of Santa Fe, N.M.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Robert O’Leary of Mont Vernon, N.H., Denise and Tom Kretz of Plymouth, N.H., and Louise and Barry York of Peterborough, N.H.; 12 grandchildren: Matti Guillette, Emily Skelton, Sarah Claire, Erin Wilborn, Megan O’Leary, Joe and Bobby Kretz, Dan, Michelle, and Hannah Brown, Chris and Doug York; and nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond Carreau of California; and many nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Patrick Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.