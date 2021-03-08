Yvette R. Walker - Obituary

Yvette Rosina Walker, age 75, of Mtn. View Drive, Sheffield, Vt., passed away at the Pines Rehabilitation & Health Center on Thursday, March 4, 2021, following a brief decline.
Yvette was born in Richford, Vt., on April 1, 1945, daughter to the late Paul Leo and Lucille Margarette (Pinsonnault) Rock. She married Lincoln Willson and they lived in Waterford for a time before moving to Wheelock. There they ran the family farm until his passing. Yvette moved to Sheffield around 1990 and worked in housekeeping at the LynBurke Motel as well as Murphy Motel for many years. She was an avid farmer and gardener, loved having family close and made sure that her door was always open.
Yvette is survived by two children: Melvin Willson of St. Johnsbury and Robin Willson Rivers of Wolcott, her sister and best friend: Norma Kimball, of W. Danville, Vt., her brother: Wendell Rock and wife, Judy, of Springhill, Fla., sisters-in-law: Joanne Wright of Fairhaven, Vt., Ann Moulton of Farmington, Maine, brother-in-law: David Willson and wife, Marie, of Lyndonville, a very close and dear friend: Marion Mohri of Wheelock, and her buddy and comfort of the last 5 years, Tiny, her Pomeranian.
She was predeceased by her first husband: Lincoln Willson, Jr. (April 20, 1963 to Dec. 18, 1985), her second husband: Willie H. Walker, Jr. (April 18, 1992 to May 15, 2009), her step-father: Kermit Howland in 1990, her brother-in-law: Edward Kimball in 2011 and a special aunt: Rita Audette in 2020.
A Graveside Service is planned for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Passumpsic Cemetery, Rt. 5 in Waterford, Vt. Restrictions permitting. There will be no Calling Hours at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society PO Box 3333, Montpelier, VT 05601 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.st.jude.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.