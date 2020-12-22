Zackery (Zack) T. Hall - Obituary

Zackery (Zack) T. Hall, 31 of Newport, Vt. passed away on Dec. 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on Oct. 6, 1989 in Greenfield, Mass.
His grandparents Charlie and Judith Hall, who he loved very dearly, both predeceased him. Charlie was not only his grandfather but his father figure. Also predeceased is his brother Matt Hall.
Zack is survived by his siblings Fawn-Marie Hall, Keisha Hall and Nate Rowe. Also surviving him are his uncle Shannon and aunt Michelle Hall and several aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Zack was a loving son, nephew, brother, cousin, uncle and very special friend. Zack worked on the paper route for Caledonian-Record, RDI and his current and own photography business Xaviors Vision. He enjoyed taking photos, music, adventures/traveling, technology, being unique, humorous, spending time with family and friends, making people around him feel loved and accepted. Zack wore his heart on his sleeve and helped anyone/everyone he could. He was a kind, gentle, loving, spiritual soul who saw beauty not only in nature, but in everyone he crossed paths with. Zack formed special bonds/relationships with many family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Should the family and friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the TouretteSyndromeAssociation.com, The ShrinersHospital.com and/or The AmericanCancerSociety.com.
