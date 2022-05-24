Abigail Sweeney and Nathaniel de Vries Engaged To Be Married

Abigail Sweeney and Nathaniel de Vries are getting married on Aug. 13, 2022. (Contributed Photo)

Abigail Sweeney, of Dalton, N.H. and Nathaniel de Vries, of Uxbridge, Mass. are engaged to be married.

They are planning an Aug. 12, 2022 wedding at 1:3o p.m. in East Concord, Vt.

Abigail is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Nelson Sweeney, of Dalton, N.H. and formerly of East Concord, Vt.

Nathaniel’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Daniel de Vries.

