Active Shooter Threats At LHS, WMRHS A Hoax

LITTLETON — Three area schools on Thursday morning responded to active shooter reports, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.
Law enforcement agencies received reports of active shooters at Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School and White Mountains Regional High School from someone claiming to be a school employee.
Littleton High School/Daisy Bronson Middle School went into lockdown for approximately 40 minutes until school staff and Littleton Police cleared the building.
The report at White Mountains Regional was quickly disproved by the Whitefield Police Department’s School Resource Officers, who were already on the scene and determined there was no danger.
Threats were also made to schools in the communities of Concord, Claremont, Dover, Franklin, Lebanon and Portsmouth and multiple schools in Oklahoma, according to reports.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined. All state agencies are coordinating in this response, and we remain on top of this situation. We would like to thank all local partners for their diligence in responding across the state.”
Littleton Police received the active shooter report at around 10 a.m. and responded immediately.
The middle and high school buildings went into “secure campus” mode — locking exterior and interior doors, closing blinds, having students shelter in place, etc. — as police officers and school staff went room to room.
“We treated this call as legitimate when it came in, and immediately responded to the area where the attack was said to be occurring. Littleton Police Officers conducted a thorough search of the premises. In conjunction with the school administration, we were confident that no such threat existed and secure campus was lifted,” according to an LPD statement.
CTC director Alan Smith said the middle- and high school administration updated its “secure campus” protocols this year and meets with police and fire officials monthly to review safety issues.
That work allowed the school to quickly and effectively react to Thursday’s threat, Smith said.
“Nowadays you have to take everything very seriously,” Smith said.
Law enforcement reports the hoax calls were similar in nature and originated out of state, according to WMUR.
The incidents remain under investigation.
“Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls. The New Hampshire Information Analysis Center is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations,” said the Department of Safety in a statement.
No other area school districts were impacted by the hoax calls.
Last month, bogus school shootings were reported at 10 schools in Maine.
