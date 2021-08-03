Allissa Anne Wright And Jeremy Brian Ela Marry

Allissa Anne Wright and Jeremy Brian Ela were united in marriage on June 27, 2021. The ceremony and reception were held at the Tempson Barn, in Lyndonville.
The ceremony was officiated by Pastor John Baker of Jackson, Tenn.
Allissa was given in marriage by her parents. The ceremony was held at 3:00 pm and was an outdoor ceremony with views of the mountains.
Maid of honor was Julia Wright, sister of the bride, of Warren, RI. Matron of honor was Bailey Russell, a longtime friend of the bride, of Randolph Center, Vt. Bridesmaids were Katie Burnett, college classmate and friend, of Mansfield, Texas. Anna Herrington, high school classmate, and friend, of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Karyn Davis, high school classmate and longtime friend, of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Junior bridesmaids were nieces of the bride, Natalie Hill of Greensboro, and Leah Rowe, of Mill Spring, NC.
Flower girls were Emma, Piper & Mia Dekle, nieces of the bride and Adyson Russell, Matron of honor’s daughter. Serving as ring bearers were nephews of the bride, Leo Wright and Marcus Dekle IV.
The best man was Donald Buck Jr, cousin of the groom, of Buskirk, New York.
Groomsman were Josh Ela, brother of the groom, of Chester, Vt. Josh Wright, brother of the bride, of Oxford, North Carolina. Anthony Schwartz, a friend of the groom, of Selkirk, New York. Warren Hill III, brother in – law of the bride, of Greensboro. Junior Groomsmen were Warren Hill IV and Levi Rowe, nephews of the bride.
Allissa is the daughter of Leonard and Lanette Wright of Danville. Jeremy is originally from New York and is the son of Roger and Penny Ela of Buskirk, New York.
Allissa is a 2011 graduate of Mount Pisgah Academy in Candler, North Carolina. She graduated in 2017 from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tenn. with a BA in Liberal Arts Education. She recently graduated in 2020 with a Master’s in Special Education from Grand Canyon University.
She is a teacher at Estabrook Christian School in Plainfield, New Hampshire.
Jeremy is a 2011 graduate of Blue Mountain Academy in Hamburg, Penn. and a 2013 graduate of Hudson Valley Community College. He studied Automotive Technical Studies. Jeremy is employed by Vermeer All Roads as a mobile service technician.
They honeymooned in Montana after the wedding.
The couple is buying a home in Bradford, and hope to be moved in by the end of August.
