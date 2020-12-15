Allissa Wright Engaged To Jeremy Ela

Leonard and Lanette Wright of Danville, Vermont are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Allissa to Jeremy Ela. Jeremy is the son of Roger and Penny Ela of Buskirk, N.Y.
Allissa graduated in 2011 from Mount Pisgah Academy in Candler, N.C. In 2017 she graduated from Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tenn. She received a BA in liberal arts education and a minor in history. She also received her Masters in Special Education in 2020 from Grand Canyon University.
She is currently a teacher at Estabrook Christian School in Plainfield, N.H. and she resides in Windsor, Vt.
Jeremy is a 2011 graduate of Blue Mountain Academy in Hamburg, Pa. and a 2013 graduate of Hudson Valley Community College. He studied Automotive Technical Studies.
Jeremy is employed by Vermeer All Roads as a mobile service technician and he resides in Randolph Center, Vt.
A wedding is being planned for June 27, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.