Brian Hopkins and Jennifer Dragon Engaged To Be Married

Julie and Bruce Smith, mother and stepfather of the groom and Gregory and Stacy Hopkins, father and stepmother of the groom and Joyce and Robert Dragon, Jr., mother and father of the bride are pleased to announce the engagement of Brian Hopkins and Jennifer Dragon. A wedding date has been set Aug. 28, 2020 in Whately, Mass. The couple currently reside in Scottsdale, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.