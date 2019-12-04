Carrie Bunnell And Kyle Moser United In Marriage

Carrie Bunnell, of Barnet, Vt. and Kyle Moser, of Little Falls, N.Y. were married on Oct. 12, 2019 at the home of Carrie’s parents, Gary and Wendy Bunnell, in Barnet.
Capt. Kenneth Bunnell of the USMC and brother of the bride served as officiant of the ceremony.
Carrie’s father, Gary, gave her away in marriage.
Carrie graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2007 and from the University of New England in 2011. She is a personal trainer at The Works Family Health and Fitness Center in Somersworth, N.H. and a strength and conditioning coach at Berwick Academy.
Kyle graduated from Little Falls High School in 2011 and Polk State College in 2016. He is a firefighter at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.
Kyle is the son of Chris and Maria Moser of Little Falls, N.Y.
The bride had two maid of honors, April Levesque of Rochester, N.H. and Abby Davis of Somersworth, N.H.
Bridesmaids were Randee Thompson of Waterford, Vt., Sara Ferreira of Astoria, N.Y., and Erica Pantaleo of Bangor, Maine.
Flower girls were Aria and Amaya Thompson of Waterford, Vt.
The ring bearer was Luca Ferreira of Astoria, N.Y.
Serving as best man was Chris Moser from Little Falls, N.Y.
Groomsmen were Paul Barnes from Salisbury, N.Y., Mitch Manfredi of Berwick, Maine, Hayden Bunnell of Barnet, Vt. and Ben Bunnell of Bangor, Maine.
The reception was held at the Newman Barn in Barnet.
The newly weds will be honeymooning in the Amalfi Coast of Italy in the fall of 2020.
Carrie and Kyle live in Dover, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.