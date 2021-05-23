Carroll Households To Be Surveyed On Withdrawal

The Carroll Withdrawal Committee wants input from a key group.
The parents.
They will survey parents/guardians of Carroll students in grades K-12, to gauge their support for the town’s proposed exit from the White Mountains Regional School District.
The short survey includes the questions “What are the priorities that are important for you regarding your child’s school?” and “How do you feel about the possibility of changing your child(ren)’s school and why?”
It will be distributed immediately to approximately 50 households. The survey will help the Withdrawal Committee determine whether to support or oppose Carroll’s withdrawal proposal.
The committee hopes to review survey responses at their next meeting on June 3.
Some suggested the survey should be distributed to the entire town of Carroll. But others argued the Withdrawal Committee’s narrow focus was “what’s best for the Carroll students,” not the taxpayers.
The Withdrawal Committee was formed after Carroll Town Meeting approved a warrant article to initiate the withdrawal, 214-58.
Carroll officials feel the current funding formula is unfair, with the town accounting for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the district.
That triggered a multi-step process that begins with the formation of the 10-member committee, made up of one school board member and one select board member from each White Mountains Regional School District community (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield).
The committee has until Oct. 27 to make a recommendation to the state Department of Education or request additional time.
