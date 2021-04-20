Cassandra Dexter Engaged To Umer Ghaznavi

Joan Dexter, of Littleton, is happy to share the engagement of her granddaughter Cassandra Dexter to Umer Ghaznavi.
Cassandra lived in Littleton for two years and attended Littleton schools, making lifelong friends.
She attended Biola University where she earned a BA in psychology. She then earned a Master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. She now works as a therapist. Cassandra’s parents are Leticia Dexter, of Oahu, Hawaii, and Jonathan Dexter, of Florida.
Umer graduated from San Diego State with a BS in biology. He manages two GNC supplement stores and is the owner of an online game store.
His parents are Mahnaz and Nadeen, immigrants from Pakistan, who have lived in the United States for many years.
Cassandra and Umer live in Southern California.
