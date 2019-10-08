Ceara Chaplin And Casey Aldrich Marry

Ceara (Chaplin) Aldrich and Casey Aldrich, of Lyndonville, Vt., were united in marriage on Aug. 31, 2019.
The ceremony was held at Old Stannard Methodist Church, in Stannard, Vt. The reception, beneath a massive sailcloth tent rented from Northern Vermont Tent Rentals, was held at The Wheelock Way in Wheelock, Vt. The setting was an open field, bordered by thick forest and mountain views. There was a pig roast supper. ETA (a local band from Evansville, Vt.) played until 10 p.m. .
Justice Of The Peace Lea Hatch performed the ceremony.
Ceara was given in marriage by her father, Derek Lehman.
She is a 2009 graduate of Lyndon Institute and currently works as an office assistance at J.A. McDonald, Inc.
Ceara is the daughter of Derek Lehman and Angela Hatch of East Haven, Vt.
Casey graduated from Lyndon Institute in 2009 and from SUNY Cobleskill in Cobleskill, N.Y. in 2011.
He works as a mechanic for J.A. McDonald, Inc.
Casey’s parents are Timothy and Susan Aldrich, of Sutton Vt.
Serving as the maid of honor for the wedding was sister of the bride, Damia Chaplin, of Lancaster, N.H.
Brother of the bride, Gerald Lehman Jr., of Victory, Vt., served as a bridesman.
Niece of the groom, Abigail Choiniere, of Stetson, Maine, was the flower girl.
Casey’s sister, Kate Choiniere, of Stetson, Maine was the best woman.
Justin Choiniere of Stetson, Maine, Casey’s brother-in-law, was a groomsmen.
Serving as an usher was Kylie Jones of Victory, Vt., girlfriend of the Ceara’s brother.
On their honeymoon, the couple traveled to Calais, Maine, a small town on the farthest east coast of the U.S., on the border of Canada. They rented a cabin on a lake, located deep in the woods on a snowmachine trail, and spent a week eating lobster and fishing for bass.
