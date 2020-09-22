Chandra And Daniel Williams-Lamp Announce Their Marriage

Despite the world and nation being in distress, love triumphs over all. Chandra Misha Lamp and Daniel Leone Williams-Huston were married on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon. The Dudeist priestess Star Shine officiated at the masked backyard wedding with two dear friends as witnesses.
Chandra is a 2012 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. She is currently enrolled at the University of Oregon studying Art and Landscape Architecture. Chandra is the daughter of Jael Luomala and Mike Lamp of West Barnet, Vt.
Daniel is a 2009 graduate of South Eugene High School in Eugene, Ore., and is currently enrolled at Lane Community College in Eugene, while working toward his Journeyman Plumbers’ license. He works as an apprentice plumber at Kevin Cohen Plumbing in Eugene, Ore. Daniel is the son of Loretta Huston of Cottage Grove, Ore., and Tom Williams of Eugene, Ore.
Chandra and Daniel have taken the surname, Williams-Lamp, to help propagate the world’s dwindling supply of hyphens.
